PM Modi departs Jharkhand on IAF flight after technical snag grounds aircraft

RANCHI: Due to technical issues, the special aircraft carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been stranded at Deoghar Airport for over an hour. Modi was travelling to Delhi from Jamui, Bihar, after participating in the ‘Janjatiyan Gaurav Divas’ programme.

As a precautionary measure, the plane was grounded while technical teams worked to resolve the issue. More than two hours later, Modi departed for Delhi on another Indian Air Force plane, which was sent from New Delhi.

In a separate development, the helicopter of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was grounded for nearly two hours due to a lack of clearance from the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

The incident took place in Mahagama, where Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to address a rally. He was cleared for takeoff after approximately two hours.

Notably, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had written to the Election Commission of India (ECI), demanding a level playing field for all parties. In his letter, JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya called for ensuring that the flying zone for star campaigners of the ruling alliance would not be disrupted in the name of providing a 'safe' flying zone for opposition leaders.

Leaders of the ruling alliance in the state have accused the BJP of “deliberate obstruction,” alleging the delay was politically motivated.

Rahul Gandhi's helicopter clearance was delayed due to Prime Minister Modi’s poll rally in Bihar's Jamui, which restricted airspace availability in the region.