Rahul Gandhi's chopper halted in Jharkhand's Godda as ATC did not grant permission for take off

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's helicopter was halted in Jharkhand's Godda on Friday after the Air Traffic Control did not grant permission for take off, TOI reported.
The Congress alleged that this was a deliberate attempt to throw Rahul's election campaign in the state off course before the final phase of the Assembly polls.
The chopper had not received clearance for about 45 minutes and was still stranded, TOI added.
This comes days after Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren sought the President's intervention over the delay in the taking off of his chopper due to concerns over PM Modi's security.
Meanwhile on Friday, PM Modi's aircraft suffered a technical snag and his return to Delhi from Jharkhand was delayed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's aircraft experienced a technical snag due to which the aircraft has to remain at Deoghar airport causing some delay in his return to Delhi, a report said.