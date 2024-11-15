PM serving interests of billionaires at expense of poor, alleges Rahul Gandhi

JHARKHAND: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of serving the interests of billionaires at the expense of the country's poor.

Gandhi, who addressed two election rallies in Jharkhand during the day, also charged Modi with seeking to destroy the Constitution which is the "soul of the country."

The Congress leader claimed that while the opposition INDIA bloc was fighting to protect the Constitution, the BJP was trying to dump it in the trash bin.

"PM Modi says Rahul is flashing a red book. Its content is important, not the colour. Had you read it, you would not have been spreading hatred and dividing society," Gandhi said in a rally in Godda district.

"It is a fight of ideology between the INDIA bloc and BJP-RSS. We are protecting the Constitution and BJP-RSS is trying to dump it in the trash bin. They are spreading violence and trying to divide society on the basis of caste, creed and religion," he alleged.

"The Constitution is the soul of the country. Prime Minister Modi says it is blank inside. Look at this, it has contents. He says Rahul shows a red book; its content is important and not the colour," he said, displaying a copy of the constitution.

The BJP has been accusing the Congress leader of displaying a "fake" copy of the constitution with blank pages at an event in Maharashtra recently.

"PM Modi wants to destroy the constitution, but no power can do it," he said. Maintaining that he was not "afraid" of Modi or "his 56-inch chest", Gandhi alleged: "He is a puppet of billionaires."

The former Congress president accused the PM of giving lessons to people during the day, while enjoying the weddings of industrialists at night.

Gandhi claimed that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra was toppled to grab land.