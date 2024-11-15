Punjab and Haryana at loggerheads over new assembly building in Chandigarh

CHANDIGARH: Both Punjab and Haryana are at loggerheads over the new Haryana assembly building which is to come up in Chandigarh.

A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday submitted a memorandum to the Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria demanding protection of Punjab’s rights over Chandigarh.

The memorandum said that Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and not an inch of land should be given to Haryana for the construction of its assembly building.

On the other hand Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reiterated that Haryana also has a right over Chandigarh.

The AAP delegation led by Punjab’s Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema which met the Governor registered their strong opposition to the Haryana government’s proposal to set up a Legislative Assembly complex in Chandigarh.

Part of the delegation also included Minister Harjot Singh Bains, AAP leaders Deepak Bali and Parminder Singh Goldy.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema stated that the matter was of immense importance for Punjab and its rightful claim over Chandigarh. He said that Chandigarh is the capital of Punjab and belongs solely to the state, and the AAP government is firmly opposed to any attempt to allot land in the city for the construction of Haryana’s Legislative Assembly.

"Chandigarh is Punjab’s capital, and no other state has the right to build its legislature here. The Haryana government has sought 10 acres of land in Chandigarh in exchange for 12 acres in Panchkula. This proposal is part of their clear agenda to establish their assembly complex in Chandigarh. AAP strongly opposes this move and will not allow even an inch of Chandigarh to be given to Haryana,’’ said Cheema.

Cheema further pointed out that previous governments had failed to safeguard Punjab’s interests regarding Chandigarh. He reminded that when Punjab and Haryana were created, it was clearly understood that Haryana would establish its own capital in Panchkula, and not in Chandigarh. He stressed that Haryana should build its Legislative Assembly in Panchkula.