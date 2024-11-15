Punjab and Haryana at loggerheads over new assembly building in Chandigarh

CHANDIGARH: Both Punjab and Haryana are at loggerheads over the new Haryana assembly building which is to come up in Chandigarh.
A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday submitted a memorandum to the Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria demanding protection of Punjab’s rights over Chandigarh.
The memorandum said that Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and not an inch of land should be given to Haryana for the construction of its assembly building.
On the other hand Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reiterated that Haryana also has a right over Chandigarh.
The AAP delegation led by Punjab’s Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema which met the Governor registered their strong opposition to the Haryana government’s proposal to set up a Legislative Assembly complex in Chandigarh.
Part of the delegation also included Minister Harjot Singh Bains, AAP leaders Deepak Bali and Parminder Singh Goldy.
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema stated that the matter was of immense importance for Punjab and its rightful claim over Chandigarh. He said that Chandigarh is the capital of Punjab and belongs solely to the state, and the AAP government is firmly opposed to any attempt to allot land in the city for the construction of Haryana’s Legislative Assembly.
"Chandigarh is Punjab’s capital, and no other state has the right to build its legislature here. The Haryana government has sought 10 acres of land in Chandigarh in exchange for 12 acres in Panchkula. This proposal is part of their clear agenda to establish their assembly complex in Chandigarh. AAP strongly opposes this move and will not allow even an inch of Chandigarh to be given to Haryana,’’ said Cheema.
Cheema further pointed out that previous governments had failed to safeguard Punjab’s interests regarding Chandigarh. He reminded that when Punjab and Haryana were created, it was clearly understood that Haryana would establish its own capital in Panchkula, and not in Chandigarh. He stressed that Haryana should build its Legislative Assembly in Panchkula.
The AAP delegation also expressed concern that the previous state governments had failed to take a firm stand on this issue, allowing the situation to become more complex over time.
"We will not allow any further erosion of Punjab's rights. Punjab is a state known for its sacrifices for the nation, and we will continue to fight for what is rightfully ours," Cheema added.
He said, "We will not back down. We will fight for our rights and ensure that Chandigarh remains the undivided capital of Punjab.’’
Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini strongly responded to the statement made by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann regarding the new Vidhan Sabha of Haryana in Chandigarh. Saini said that the Punjab Government should focus on the welfare of farmers instead of diverting the attention of people from real issues by making such statements. He reiterated that Haryana also has a right over Chandigarh and urged Punjab's leaders to avoid indulging in petty politics over the matter of the Vidhan Sabha.
He said that the Punjab Chief Minister claimed that he would not allow the Haryana Vidhan Sabha to be built in Chandigarh. Saini, while advising Mann, urged the Punjab government to work in the interest of people. He reminded that Haryana is the younger brother of Punjab. Therefore, do not create animosity or spoil the brotherhood by making such statements. He further criticized the Punjab government for failing to purchase crops from its farmers and for not ensuring the payment of Minimum Support Price (MSP). He called on the Punjab government to prioritize the betterment of its farmers and work towards improving their condition, instead of diverting public attention by making statements on the construction of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.
While taking a dig at the Punjab Government, Singh Saini said that the previous governments in Punjab have indulged in the same kind of politics. He criticized Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for failing to work in the best interest of the people of Punjab, pointing out that they are the two sides of the same coin. He said that people are well aware of the truth and will teach a lesson to the Punjab Government.
He said that farmers in Punjab were forced to block roads just to sell their crops. Even then, many of them were unable to sell their produce and did not receive the payment on Minimum Support Price (MSP).