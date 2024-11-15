'Save the Peace': Tangkhul women rally for Naga rights

UKHRUL: Calls for “Save the peace” echoed across Manipur’s Ukhrul town on Friday as Tangkhul Naga women peacekeepers, known as “pukreilas,” rallied for peace amidst growing tensions over the unresolved Naga political issue.

This rally came days after National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah warned of a return to violence should the Centre reject their proposal for third-party intervention.

Organised as part of the golden jubilee celebration of Tangkhul Shanao Long (TSL), the apex body of Tangkhul Naga women, the rally culminated in a public meeting at a local ground.

“We, Tangkhul women, are peacebuilders. Traditionally, we have been known as Pukreila, which means peacekeeper. We want peace in the Naga homeland and across the country,” said TSL president Thingreiphi Lungharwoshi.

She added, “We deserve peace, and it is our right to assert it. We organised the programme to save peace. We want the Government of India to recognise the peace initiative of the Nagas.”

The event was attended by Naga leaders from various states and Myanmar. Concerns were raised about the enforcement of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Naga areas, the proposed India-Myanmar border fencing, and delays in resolving the Naga political issue.

Lungharwoshi reflected on TSL’s origins, recounting, “The TSL was born in 1974 after Rose Ningshen, a Naga girl, was raped by BSF personnel. We faced numerous atrocities due to the enforcement of AFSPA. Women are tired of the oppressive sanctions and tactics imposed by the Government of India on the Nagas and their land.”

She urged sincerity from the Indian government, stating, “It is time that the Naga political issue is settled. We want the Government of India to respect our rights. As our history is unique, the solution also has to be unique.”

Naga Women’s Union president Priscilla Thiumai echoed similar sentiments, asserting that peace across the Northeast hinges on resolving the Naga issue. “Nagas were always free people. We are waiting for our final destiny – the solution to the Naga political issue. The Government of India should respect our desire,” she said.