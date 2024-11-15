Woman who fought off wolves, man who rescued seven from car accident to get Rs 1 lakh each in MP

BHOPAL: Two brave-hearts, including a 65-year-old woman Bhujlo Bai and a middle-aged plumber Waris Khan, have been awarded Rs 1 lakh each as a cash reward by the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav in two days.
Bhujlo Bai, the 65-year-old woman, who despite being badly injured in a wolf attack, not only fought the wolf but saved another woman Durga Bai before killing the canine family’s predator in Chhindwara district, got a surprise video call from the MP CM on Wednesday.
Bhujlo, currently being treated at the Chhindwara district hospital, was sleeping along with 55-year-old Durgabai in the field near Khakra Chaurai village under Amarwara range of Chhindwara district when a wolf attacked Bhujlo Bai and chewed off the thumb of one of her hands.
Hearing her screams, Durgabai rushed to save Bhujlo Bai, but by then the wolf had inflicted injuries on Bhujlo Bai’s hand and head. The struggle between the elderly lady and the wolf continued for half an hour. But the courageous woman not only fought the wolf, despite being badly injured but ultimately killed the predator of the canine family by attacking it with a shovel.
Both the women were subsequently admitted at Chhindwara district hospital, but Durgabai, who sustained minor wounds was discharged from the hospital in a few days.
While enquiring about the well-being of the elderly woman (who is currently admitted at the Chhindwara district hospital), the CM appreciated her courage over a video call on Wednesday. He subsequently sanctioned Rs 1 lakh to her from the CM Discretionary Fund. For the proper treatment of Bhujlo Bai, the Chhindwara district collector has been asked that if necessary, she be airlifted and treated in Bhopal.
A day later on Thursday night, the CM made a video call to another brave heart, this time to middle-aged plumber Waris Khan, who had saved the lives of seven members of a family (hailing from Shivpuri district) in a road mishap in Rajgarh district on Wednesday.
The CM told Khan that he would instruct the Rajgarh Collector to take his account number and the state government would provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to him.
"I would like to congratulate Waris Khan for saving the lives of seven members of a family after a car they were travelling in met with an accident, near Biaora, Rajgarh on Wednesday, November 13," CM Yadav told journalists.
"The car in which the victims were travelling fell into a ditch. The family, residents of Shivpuri, were going for medical purposes. Waris Khan, a resident of Biaora, was passing nearby on a bike and as soon as he saw the car, he stopped and saved the lives of people in the car," he added.
The CM told the Collector of Rajgarh that they should honour Khan on next Independence Day.