Woman who fought off wolves, man who rescued seven from car accident to get Rs 1 lakh each in MP

BHOPAL: Two brave-hearts, including a 65-year-old woman Bhujlo Bai and a middle-aged plumber Waris Khan, have been awarded Rs 1 lakh each as a cash reward by the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav in two days.

Bhujlo Bai, the 65-year-old woman, who despite being badly injured in a wolf attack, not only fought the wolf but saved another woman Durga Bai before killing the canine family’s predator in Chhindwara district, got a surprise video call from the MP CM on Wednesday.

Bhujlo, currently being treated at the Chhindwara district hospital, was sleeping along with 55-year-old Durgabai in the field near Khakra Chaurai village under Amarwara range of Chhindwara district when a wolf attacked Bhujlo Bai and chewed off the thumb of one of her hands.

Hearing her screams, Durgabai rushed to save Bhujlo Bai, but by then the wolf had inflicted injuries on Bhujlo Bai’s hand and head. The struggle between the elderly lady and the wolf continued for half an hour. But the courageous woman not only fought the wolf, despite being badly injured but ultimately killed the predator of the canine family by attacking it with a shovel.

Both the women were subsequently admitted at Chhindwara district hospital, but Durgabai, who sustained minor wounds was discharged from the hospital in a few days.