15,000 taka bribe, fake IDs: Bangladeshi woman's arrest in Gujarat exposes infiltration network

AHMEDABAD: For just 15,000 taka paid to a Bangladeshi agent, a woman illegally crossed into India and lived undetected for years before being arrested by Surat’s Special Operation Group (SOG) Police on Saturday.

The woman, identified as Rasida Begum Jahangir Ali Sheikh, entered India illegally four years ago. Initially residing in Mumbai for a year, she later settled in Surat, Gujarat, where she worked in various spas.

Using forged documents, Rasida obtained an Aadhaar card and other Indian identification to live and work undetected. During her arrest, the police also recovered a document identifying her as a Bangladeshi citizen.

“I paid 15,000 Bangladeshi Taka to an agent to cross into India,” she revealed during interrogation by Surat’s SOG. She detailed her journey, explaining how she entered India through West Bengal, travelled to Mumbai by train, and eventually moved to Surat, where she had been renting rooms at various locations for the past three years.