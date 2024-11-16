BSF recovers record 16 drones in Punjab sector along Indo-Pak border

CHANDIGARH: In an unprecedented operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down or recovered 16 drones in the Punjab sector along the Indo-Pak border within a single week, from November 9 to 15.

This marks the highest number of drones intercepted in such a short period, surpassing the previous record of 10 in a week. In addition, the BSF seized approximately 16 kilograms of drugs and arrested two individuals suspected of smuggling.

According to BSF sources, these drone incidents were reported in the Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur sectors. So far this year, the BSF has intercepted or recovered 216 drones, more than double the 107 recovered in the entirety of last year.

These drones, predominantly of Chinese origin, are often used to smuggle narcotics, weapons, and counterfeit currency across the border.

In the past 24 hours alone, the BSF seized 5.9 kilograms of heroin, two China-made drones, and arrested one suspect near the border in the Amritsar sector. In one incident, seven packets containing approximately 3.8 kilograms of heroin were recovered from agricultural fields.

Another drone, along with 545 grams of heroin, was seized at a different site. In a third incident, a person was arrested on the outskirts of Amritsar with 1.6 kilograms of heroin.

A joint operation with Punjab Police, following a tip-off, led to the recovery of an additional drone. Earlier, on November 13, the BSF confiscated 6.5 kilograms of heroin in two separate locations near the border.

Two packets weighing 4.45 kilograms were found in the Gurdaspur sector, while four packets totalling 2 kilograms were recovered in the Amritsar sector. These packets were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, equipped with rings and illuminating strips, indicative of drone drops.

On November 12, the BSF intercepted four drones across Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, and Amritsar sectors. Two more drones were shot down on November 10 in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

On November 9, four hostile drones were neutralised in separate locations using advanced technical countermeasures installed at various points along the international border.

BSF officials stated that all recovered drones belong to the DJI Mavic series, manufactured by a private Chinese firm based in Shenzhen. These GPS-enabled quadcopters, weighing less than one kilogram, are capable of flying at speeds of up to 75 kilometres per hour, reaching altitudes of 6,000 metres, and operating for around 40 minutes. They can be controlled via radio link from up to 30 kilometres away.