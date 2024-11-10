BSF says 200 drones seized along Punjab border this year

The BSF guards the 2,290 km of this border running on India's western flank, including 553 km of the front along Punjab.

The IB also runs along Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir (LoC in Kashmir), Rajasthan and Gujarat. The force had seized a total of 107 drones at the Punjab border in 2023.

The BSF said the almost doubled up drones seizure this year is a "significant landmark" and "remarkable milestone" that "reflects the force's enhanced anti-drone strategies and the deployment of advanced technical counter-measures along the border."

BSF troops, as per the force, have implemented "increasingly accurate" anti-drone drills, resulting in a significant setback for Pakistani narcotic syndicates attempting to push in drugs and weapons into the Indian territory with an objective to "destabilise" it by inducing drug addiction in the young generation and "disintegrating" social harmony.