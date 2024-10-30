BSF in Punjab intercepts 13 drones in a week, 181 drones seized in 2024 amid rising smuggling concerns

CHANDIGARH: The Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified its efforts against cross-border smuggling, seizing three drones today and bringing the total intercepted in the past week to 13. In the first ten months of 2024, the BSF has recovered 181 drones along the Punjab frontier of the India-Pakistan border, marking a significant increase from the 107 drones seized throughout 2023.

A worrying trend has emerged, as these drones—mostly of Chinese origin—are now flying at altitudes of 1,000 meters. This enables them to drop narcotics, arms, and ammunition deep inside Indian territory, reaching new locations approximately four to five kilometers from the border. An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that these drones fly from launch pads near Lahore and have been recorded dropping consignments as deep as 20 kilometres inside Indian territory.

The officer noted that the drones are now operating at higher altitudes to avoid detection, shifting from the previous flying range of 300 to 400 meters. Additionally, they have changed their dropping zones, no longer using traditional areas near the border, indicating a strategy to find new locations for their operations.

In the past week alone, the BSF has apprehended nine suspected drug traffickers and confiscated 7.82 kg of heroin, with an average of five drone recoveries each week, As of October 29, BSF also took 74 individuals suspected of involvement in cross-border smuggling into custody. During these operations, they seized 217 kg of heroin, 15 kg of opium, 33 pistols, 45 magazines, and 405 rounds of ammunition, all reportedly dropped by drones.

Talking to TNIE, BSF IGP for the Punjab Frontier, Dr Atul Fulzele, stated, “We are studying the drone intrusions and analyzing the data to refine our strategies on a daily basis. Our anti-drone strategy is proving effective, allowing us to pinpoint the times and landscapes where these operations may be occurring.”

Sources indicate that drills and procedures have been established to detect and neutralise drones, primarily relying on visual and audio observations. However, several drone infiltrations may have gone undetected.

Sources in the BSF indicate that all recovered drones are DJI Mavic series, manufactured in China by a private firm in Shenzhen. These GPS-enabled quadcopters weigh less than one kilogram, can fly up to 75 kilometres per hour, and reach altitudes of 6,000 meters. They have an endurance of around 40 minutes and can be controlled by radio link from a distance of up to 30 kilometres.

Sources also said that a forensic examination is conducted on all recovered drones to determine their technical capabilities, as well as their point of origin, flight path, and destination. To aid in this analysis, the BSF has established a special facility in Punjab to discern trends, hotspots, and vulnerable areas.

The use of drones for smuggling began in 2018-2019, initially involving larger hexacopters, with only a few incidents reported. However, over the years, drone intrusions have increased, leading to the adoption of smaller, cheaper models with lower visual and audio signatures. These drones can carry loads of approximately half a kilogram, which are often attached using adhesive tape or cords.

Punjab remains the most active region for drug smuggling via drones, closely followed by the Sriganganagar area in the Rajasthan frontier, due to the proximity of dense habitations and numerous link roads along the border.