Canada in a quandary as more foreign students making a beeline for asylum

CHANDIGARH: Amid diplomatic tensions with India, the Canadian government has maintained that a growing number of international students are claiming asylum in Canada and that the licensed immigration consultants are unethically advising students to claim asylum. This has resulted in some students providing “false” information.

The Canadian Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller has written to the president and chief executive officer of the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants highlighting the current trend.

In a letter to John Murray, president and CEO of the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants, Miller wrote, “I am concerned by reports that some of these students are being counseled by third parties to provide false information. Canada is dedicated to aiding individuals in need of protection. However, counseling asylum seekers to misrepresent themselves to remain in Canada would be contrary to the objectives of Canada’s immigration system.”