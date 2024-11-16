Clash of ‘Dadas’ in Pawar homeground

BARAMATI: Amit Taware, a resident of Thopatewadi in Baramati assembly constituency in Maharashtra says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has done a lot of development work in Baramati, but the people’s real ‘Daivat’ (deity) is 84-year-old Sharad Pawar. “People will vote for anyone whom Pawar supports -- be it Ajit Pawar or Yugendra Pawar, the key contestants in Baramati.

Taware’s belief about senior Pawar is shared by many residents. “We do respect Ajit Pawar, but he did something wrong by joining hands with BJP for power. Ajit Pawar should have shown some courage like NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal and former home minister Anil Deshmukh, both went to jail and came out,” said Sambhaji Sonawane, a resident. “Ajit Dada should have gone to jail rather than surrendering before the BJP. We are not with him now,” said Sonawane.

He said the Pawars are a joint family. “Ajit Pawar broke it. Power comes and goes, but family members stand together during difficult times,” says Sonawane

Ajit Pawar has contested from Baramati eight times. In 2019, he won the state polls by a historic margin of 1.62 lakh votes, but after breaking off with Sharad Pawar, his spouse Sunetra Pawar contested the Lok Sabha election from Baramati and lost by 1.50 lakh votes. In Baramati assembly segment, she trailed by 48,000 votes. It is against this background that Ajit Pawar is in the fray this time. Baramati could be the toughest battle of his political career.

Deepak Kate, a resident, said there is a clash of two Dadas in Baramati, one junior and emerging Dada, Yugendra Pawar, the nephew of Ajit Pawar and son of Srinivas Pawar. The other is an established Dada, Ajit Pawar.