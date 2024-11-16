Clash of ‘Dadas’ in Pawar homeground

BARAMATI: Amit Taware, a resident of Thopatewadi in Baramati assembly constituency in Maharashtra says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has done a lot of development work in Baramati, but the people’s real ‘Daivat’ (deity) is 84-year-old Sharad Pawar. “People will vote for anyone whom Pawar supports -- be it Ajit Pawar or Yugendra Pawar, the key contestants in Baramati.
Taware’s belief about senior Pawar is shared by many residents. “We do respect Ajit Pawar, but he did something wrong by joining hands with BJP for power. Ajit Pawar should have shown some courage like NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal and former home minister Anil Deshmukh, both went to jail and came out,” said Sambhaji Sonawane, a resident. “Ajit Dada should have gone to jail rather than surrendering before the BJP. We are not with him now,” said Sonawane.
He said the Pawars are a joint family. “Ajit Pawar broke it. Power comes and goes, but family members stand together during difficult times,” says Sonawane
Ajit Pawar has contested from Baramati eight times. In 2019, he won the state polls by a historic margin of 1.62 lakh votes, but after breaking off with Sharad Pawar, his spouse Sunetra Pawar contested the Lok Sabha election from Baramati and lost by 1.50 lakh votes. In Baramati assembly segment, she trailed by 48,000 votes. It is against this background that Ajit Pawar is in the fray this time. Baramati could be the toughest battle of his political career.
Deepak Kate, a resident, said there is a clash of two Dadas in Baramati, one junior and emerging Dada, Yugendra Pawar, the nephew of Ajit Pawar and son of Srinivas Pawar. The other is an established Dada, Ajit Pawar.
“The difference between the two is that junior Dada has the blessings of senior Pawar (Sharad). That will make all the difference,” says Kate. Srinivas Pawar, father of Yugendra Pawar who is focusing on micro management and house-to-house campaigns, said he hates politics, but the “situation is strange, this time.”
“I work for Ajit dada, but I am amazed by the way Sharad Pawar works at his age. However, I am confident that people of Baramati will stand with Ajit as the future lies with him,” said Nana Satav who recently joined Ajit Pawar’s NCP.
He said the game changer in these polls will be DCM Ajit Pawar decision to approve Rs 485 crore for Janai-Shirsai irrigation canal that will bring several acres of dry and non-irrigated land under irrigation in 40 villages.
“These villages have over 50,000 voters. Besides, people will also have to weigh whether Baramati should be given to an experienced person Ajit or the young boy who just started his political journey,” said Kate.
Another key factor is that Sharad Pawar is joined by his wife Pratibha in house-to-house campaigning. She has met families that stood with her husband in his first election in 1967. Ajit Pawar’s campaign is handled by his spouse Sunetra and his two sons.
Baramati facts
Baramati has 3.80 lakh voters
Dominated by Marathas with 35% vote share, followed by 30% Dhangers. The rest are Dalits, OBC, ST and SCs
Last close poll was in 1987 between Congress’ Sharad Pawar and Peasants and Workers Party’s Shahji Kale
Residents say the victory margin will be too thin