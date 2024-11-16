General Upendra Dwivedi to be conferred Nepal Army Chief’s rank

NEW DELHI: In a strong reflection of the India-Nepal military ties Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is scheduled to be conferred with the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army by President Shree Ram Chandra Paudel at a special ceremony in Kathmandu.

Sources in Defence confirmed that General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is scheduled to “embark on an official visit to Nepal next week, marking another significant chapter in the evolving military diplomacy between the two nations.”

Indian and the Nepalese Armies share a good rapport and the Indian Army Chief is an honorary chief of the Nepal Army also and vice versa.

“An integral part of the military relationship is the tradition of conferring the honorary rank of General on the respective Chiefs of Army Staff of both countries. General Dwivedi’s visit is expected to further cement this symbolic bond and reaffirm the shared military legacy between India and Nepal.”, the source added.