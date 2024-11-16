India, Japan sign MOI for co-development of naval stealth technology

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, India and Japan have signed a Memorandum of Implementation (MOI) aimed at improving stealth technology utilised by the Indian Navy in its warships, submarines, and associated systems.

The technology, developed by the Japan Maritime Defence Forces, had been under discussion for transfer for nearly three years.

The Indian Navy announced: “A Memorandum of Implementation was signed at the Embassy of India, Tokyo, on 15 November 2024, between the Government of India and the Government of Japan, for co-development of the Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN) mast for fitment onboard ships of the Indian Navy.”

The Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN) mast integrates multiple communication systems into a single radar dome, known as a radome. This innovation significantly reduces the cross-section of naval platforms, thereby enhancing their stealth characteristics. The Indian Navy stated that the UNICORN mast will improve the stealth capabilities of its vessels, enabling them to operate with reduced electronic signatures.