India, Japan sign MOI for co-development of naval stealth technology

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, India and Japan have signed a Memorandum of Implementation (MOI) aimed at improving stealth technology utilised by the Indian Navy in its warships, submarines, and associated systems.
The technology, developed by the Japan Maritime Defence Forces, had been under discussion for transfer for nearly three years.
The Indian Navy announced: “A Memorandum of Implementation was signed at the Embassy of India, Tokyo, on 15 November 2024, between the Government of India and the Government of Japan, for co-development of the Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN) mast for fitment onboard ships of the Indian Navy.”
The Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN) mast integrates multiple communication systems into a single radar dome, known as a radome. This innovation significantly reduces the cross-section of naval platforms, thereby enhancing their stealth characteristics. The Indian Navy stated that the UNICORN mast will improve the stealth capabilities of its vessels, enabling them to operate with reduced electronic signatures.
The MOI was signed and exchanged between Sibi George, Ambassador of India to Japan, and Ishikawa Takeshi, Commissioner of Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA) under Japan's Ministry of Defence, during a ceremony held in Tokyo.
The proposal for this collaboration was last reviewed during the third 2+2 India-Japan Ministerial Meeting, held in New Delhi on 20 August 2024. Discussions were led by Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defence Minister Minoru Kihara, along with their Indian counterparts, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar.
Stealth technology is used to minimise the electronic signature of naval equipment, making vessels harder to detect. This collaboration marks a major milestone as it represents the first instance of co-development and co-production of defence equipment between India and Japan.
The Indian Navy will co-develop these advanced systems in partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited in India, with technological support from Japanese experts.