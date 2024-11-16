J&K Congress chief says House resolution does not demand Art 370 restoration

SRINAGAR: Following Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s U-turn on the demand for restoring Article 370, the J&K Congress chief echoed a similar sentiment, saying that it was neither raised in the resolution passed by the Assembly last week nor mentioned elsewhere.

However, firebrand NC leader and MP Aga Ruhullah slammed the Congress, asserting that no one has the right to misinterpret resolution passed by the Assembly.

“The demand for Article restoration was neither raised in the resolution passed by J&K Assembly last week, nor is there any mention of it,” said Tariq Hamid Karra, the J&K Congress chief emphasizing that the party has already made its stance clear on the issue since the Assembly’s resolution.