J&K Congress chief says House resolution does not demand Art 370 restoration

SRINAGAR: Following Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s U-turn on the demand for restoring Article 370, the J&K Congress chief echoed a similar sentiment, saying that it was neither raised in the resolution passed by the Assembly last week nor mentioned elsewhere.
However, firebrand NC leader and MP Aga Ruhullah slammed the Congress, asserting that no one has the right to misinterpret resolution passed by the Assembly.
“The demand for Article restoration was neither raised in the resolution passed by J&K Assembly last week, nor is there any mention of it,” said Tariq Hamid Karra, the J&K Congress chief emphasizing that the party has already made its stance clear on the issue since the Assembly’s resolution.
Last week, the J&K Assembly passed a resolution calling for restoration of special status and constitutional guarantees. The resolution was approved by a voice vote, despite protests by BJP members. All the six Congress members also voted in favour of the resolution.
“We have already said the only thing left to demand after the Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 is statehood,” Karra said, adding that the BJP is misrepresenting the facts for political gains.
On the SC verdict, Karra said this is the first democratic expression of the people of J&K and there should be no reason for the Centre to deny rights and protection to the population.
Although NC and Congress jointly contested the Assembly polls, Congress decided against joining the Omar government untill the statehood is restored.
Sources within the Congress indicated that the party did not join the Omar government due to concerns that BJP may exploit its alliance with NC, which is demanding restoration of Article 370, in the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra and other states.
