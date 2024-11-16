Kolkata councillor survives attack after gun malfunctions; minor arrested

KOLKATA: Two individuals have been arrested by Kolkata Police following an attempt to shoot Trinamool Congress councillor Susanta Ghosh near Kasba on Friday evening. The assailant failed to attack as the gun malfunctioned, according to police reports.

The councillor, along with his acquaintances, managed to subdue the youth and handed him over to the authorities. An improvised 9mm pistol was recovered from the accused, the police confirmed.

Eyewitnesses described the incident as potentially fatal, stating that the councillor’s life was spared only due to the firearm malfunctioning.

CCTV footage from the area purportedly shows two men on a scooter stopping near a pavement where Ghosh and two others were seated. The pillion rider, wearing a helmet, dismounted from the vehicle, drew a gun, and approached Ghosh.

The footage shows the individual brandishing the weapon and moving closer to Ghosh, apparently preparing to shoot him at close range. However, the councillor and his associates quickly reacted, rising from their seats and pursuing the youth as he attempted to flee towards the scooter.