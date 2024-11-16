Kolkata councillor survives attack after gun malfunctions; minor arrested

KOLKATA: Two individuals have been arrested by Kolkata Police following an attempt to shoot Trinamool Congress councillor Susanta Ghosh near Kasba on Friday evening. The assailant failed to attack as the gun malfunctioned, according to police reports.
The councillor, along with his acquaintances, managed to subdue the youth and handed him over to the authorities. An improvised 9mm pistol was recovered from the accused, the police confirmed.
Eyewitnesses described the incident as potentially fatal, stating that the councillor’s life was spared only due to the firearm malfunctioning.
CCTV footage from the area purportedly shows two men on a scooter stopping near a pavement where Ghosh and two others were seated. The pillion rider, wearing a helmet, dismounted from the vehicle, drew a gun, and approached Ghosh.
The footage shows the individual brandishing the weapon and moving closer to Ghosh, apparently preparing to shoot him at close range. However, the councillor and his associates quickly reacted, rising from their seats and pursuing the youth as he attempted to flee towards the scooter.
Though the assailant managed to get into the vehicle, one of Ghosh’s companions pulled him off the scooter, bringing him back to the ground. He was overpowered and later handed over to the police.
Police later identified the youth as a minor from Bihar’s Vaishali district. A search is underway for the second individual involved in the attack, who fled the scene. The incident occurred near Acropolis Mall, off Rajdanga Main Road.
Recounting the ordeal, Ghosh, who represents Ward 108 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, said, “I was sitting in front of my home like other days. I saw a youth walking towards me. Initially, I did not notice him. I saw him take out a gun tucked under his belt and brandish it at me.”
“The youth tried to pull the trigger, but the gun did not fire as it was locked,” he added. “What I learned is that someone showed him my photograph and asked him to shoot me.”
Senior officers from the South Suburban Division and the Detective Department visited the scene later that evening. “We received a call from the councillor about the attack and that one of the attackers had been captured,” said a senior police officer.
Trinamool Congress activists blocked Rajdanga Main Road in protest against the attack, demanding swift action against those involved.
Police continue to investigate the case and are working to apprehend the second suspect.