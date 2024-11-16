Mayawati slams government over Rajasthan HC's decision on SC-ST Act

JAIPUR: In a sharp critique of the government, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has expressed discontent over the Rajasthan High Court's recent decision to exclude charges under the SC-ST (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities) Act in a case involving casteist slurs.
The controversy arose following a judgment by the Rajasthan High Court, which ruled that the use of terms such as 'bhangi', 'neech', 'bhikari', and 'mangni' does not automatically constitute an offence under the SC-ST Act. The court granted partial relief to petitioners Achal Singh and others by removing charges under the Act, which had been filed based on accusations of caste-based abuse.
Mayawati took to social media to voice her concerns, stating: "The recent decision of the Rajasthan High Court to remove the SC-ST Act sections imposed on the accused who used derogatory terms like 'bhangi', 'neech', 'beggar', 'mangni', etc., may embolden casteist and anti-social elements. The state government should take this matter seriously and proceed with an appeal. This is the demand of the BSP."
She further highlighted the broader issue of caste-based discrimination and violence, saying that in different states of the country, whether under the BJP, Congress, or other opposition parties, Dalits and tribals are facing continuous challenges. "Instead of securing their legal rights, incidents of caste-based hatred and atrocities against them persist. This requires immediate and sensitive intervention," she added.
The case stems from an FIR lodged in Jaisalmer on January 31, 2011. The appellants, including Achal Singh, were accused of harassing government officials during an operation to remove encroachments on public land. However, the appellants alleged that police officers used casteist slurs against them. After an investigation, the police deemed these allegations false but still filed an FIR. Subsequently, a subordinate court took cognizance of the case and framed charges based on a protest petition.
The High Court's decision has reignited debates over the application of the SC-ST Act and the need for stringent measures to protect marginalized communities from caste-based discrimination.