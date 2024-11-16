Mayawati slams government over Rajasthan HC's decision on SC-ST Act

JAIPUR: In a sharp critique of the government, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has expressed discontent over the Rajasthan High Court's recent decision to exclude charges under the SC-ST (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities) Act in a case involving casteist slurs.

The controversy arose following a judgment by the Rajasthan High Court, which ruled that the use of terms such as 'bhangi', 'neech', 'bhikari', and 'mangni' does not automatically constitute an offence under the SC-ST Act. The court granted partial relief to petitioners Achal Singh and others by removing charges under the Act, which had been filed based on accusations of caste-based abuse.

Mayawati took to social media to voice her concerns, stating: "The recent decision of the Rajasthan High Court to remove the SC-ST Act sections imposed on the accused who used derogatory terms like 'bhangi', 'neech', 'beggar', 'mangni', etc., may embolden casteist and anti-social elements. The state government should take this matter seriously and proceed with an appeal. This is the demand of the BSP."