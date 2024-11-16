North, South Blocks to be restored in phased manner

NEW DELHI: The repair and restoration of the twin secretariat buildings on the Raisina Hill — North and South Blocks — will be taken up in a phased manner to make way for the proposed Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum to be set up in the precinct of the about century-old heritage structures.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is working on revamping and preserving the North Block in the initial phase. Simultaneously, the culture ministry has also started deliberations to finalise the museum’s storyline — themes of the galleries — and exhibits to be displayed.

Recently, the Central Public Work Department (CPWD), real estate developer under MoHUA, got approval from the Heritage Conservation Committee to initiate interventions to prolong the lifespan of North Block.