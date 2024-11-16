North, South Blocks to be restored in phased manner

NEW DELHI: The repair and restoration of the twin secretariat buildings on the Raisina Hill — North and South Blocks — will be taken up in a phased manner to make way for the proposed Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum to be set up in the precinct of the about century-old heritage structures.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is working on revamping and preserving the North Block in the initial phase. Simultaneously, the culture ministry has also started deliberations to finalise the museum’s storyline — themes of the galleries — and exhibits to be displayed.
Recently, the Central Public Work Department (CPWD), real estate developer under MoHUA, got approval from the Heritage Conservation Committee to initiate interventions to prolong the lifespan of North Block.
Earlier this month, this newspaper reported that efforts are being made to hand over the two iconic secretariat buildings for repurposing them for the museum by June.
“MoHUA is working on the timeline for vacating and restoring the Blocks. Retrofitting and refurbishment will take place in a phased manner. The project will begin with the North block after it is vacated,” said officials.
The proposal for “restoration and comprehensive repairs” of North Block was scrutinised by the Heritage Conservation Committee in a meeting held on October 24. Following a detailed discussion, the plan was accepted based on submissions from the CPWD and clarifications to the queries of the panel chaired by the additional secretary of MoHUA.
As per the minutes, “The concerned local body (CPWD) should ensure the repair/restorations shall be done in such a way to maintain the originality of existing heritage building in terms of character, construction, colour, form and materials, and no external intervention is allowed including heat resistant paint on the terrace.”
The North and South Blocks are Grade-I notified heritage properties. It is mandatory to seek approval from the HCC to repair or renovate a notified heritage building.
Though no major structural alterations have been introduced in the buildings, partitions were built to create more space for ministries’ offices since independence. The
North Block houses the ministries of home, finance and personnel, public grievances and pensions.
“The internal Content Committee of the National Museum has been holding meetings on the storyline of Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum and objects to be shifted and displayed there. Inputs are sent to the culture ministry for suggestions. After workshops with the state governments, the ministry now has clarity on the collection of artefacts in their museums and objects which can be brought to the museum,” said officials.