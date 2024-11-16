PM Modi begins five-day tour to Nigeria, Brazil, Guyana

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a five-day, three-nation visit to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana. During the trip, he will also attend the G20 Summit in Brazil.

“At the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this will be my first visit to Nigeria, a close partner of ours in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build upon our Strategic Partnership that is based on shared belief in democracy and pluralism,” said PM Modi before leaving on Saturday.

PM Modi will also meet the Indian community in Nigeria.

The second leg of his visit will be in Brazil where he will attend the 19th G20 Summit as a Troika member.

“Last year, India’s successful Presidency elevated the G20 to people’s G20 and mainstreamed the priorities of the Global South into its Agenda. This year, Brazil has built upon India’s legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of "One Earth, One Family, One Future,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi will have bilateral meetings with other leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.