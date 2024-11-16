UP minister’s driver, PSO attacked in Madhya Pradesh, four arrested

BHOPAL: The personal security officer (PSO) and vehicle driver of an Uttar Pradesh minister were allegedly attacked by a group of local residents in broad daylight, in the minister's presence, in Gwalior district, Madhya Pradesh.

The incident happened on Friday evening when the UP minister of state for labour and employment Manohar Lal ‘Mannu Kori’ was on his vehicle from Agra to Lalitpur.

According to informed sources, a truck overturned near Jorasi Ghati, under the Bilauva police station area in Gwalior district, causing a severe traffic jam. Without waiting for the follow-up and pilot vehicles stuck in the congestion, the driver of the SUV carrying the minister decided to take a wrong turn and move ahead. The minister was on his way to attend a series of events in his native Lalitpur district of UP.

A short distance ahead on the same road, a motorbike carrying two men blocked the minister’s vehicle, leading to a noisy brawl between the men and the minister’s PSO.