Uttarakhand's Panchachuli peaks face environmental crisis amid tourism surge

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's remote border district is experiencing a rise in tourism, but this boom is taking a toll on the environment. Increased human activity has led to accelerated snowmelt, resulting in significant degradation of the once-pristine Panchachuli mountain range, with environmentalists noting that the snow-capped peaks are now visibly blackened.
Professor Sunil Nautiyal, Director of the GB Pant National Himalayan Environment Institute, revealed concerning research indicating that the rate of glacier melt in the Himalayas has increased two to three times between 1985 and 2000. He further stated that approximately 440 billion tons of ice have melted in the region over the past 40 years, raising alarm among scientists and highlighting the urgent need for environmental action.
Over the past year, more than 28,000 pilgrims have visited the Himalayan regions for the Adi Kailash and Kailash mansarovar darshan, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down.
However, scientists are sounding alarms regarding the environmental impact of this influx. According to experts, human interference in the Himalayan areas is a significant cause of environmental imbalance.
"The increased accessibility of vehicles near the Himalayas, along with carbon emissions and escalating human activities, is contributing to rising temperatures and altering the environment," noted a prominent scientist from Wadia Institute.
In an exclusive conversation with TNIE, Senior Glaciologist Dr Manish Mehta expressed serious concerns about the impact of global warming on the Himalayan region. He stated, "Since the year 2000, the effects of global warming have led to a depletion of snow cover in the Himalayas. This is not a good sign for the health of the Himalayas; it is an abnormal activity."
Dr Mehta emphasized the crucial role of snow in maintaining the Himalayan ecosystem, saying, "The Himalayas are entirely dependent on snow. If the spell of snowfall is prolonged, only then can the region be covered by snow like a blanket. Without this blanket cover, glaciers are melting."
He further explained the implications of this trend, noting, "Glaciers are fed and protected by snow. If they continue to melt at this rate, it will be an alarming sign for the future." According to Dr. Mehta, data indicates that in recent years, the summer period has expanded while the winter period has shrunk. "From 1901 to today, there hasn't been much change in summer temperatures, but winter temperatures have increased rapidly," he added.
"While the melting rate is indeed alarming, we anticipate significant snowfall during the winter months to help offset these losses," environmentalist Dev Raghvendra told TNIE. "The fragile ecosystem of the Himalayas demands our urgent attention. We must tackle climate change and the human activities that are driving glacier melting," he emphasized.