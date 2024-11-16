Uttarakhand's Panchachuli peaks face environmental crisis amid tourism surge

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's remote border district is experiencing a rise in tourism, but this boom is taking a toll on the environment. Increased human activity has led to accelerated snowmelt, resulting in significant degradation of the once-pristine Panchachuli mountain range, with environmentalists noting that the snow-capped peaks are now visibly blackened.

Professor Sunil Nautiyal, Director of the GB Pant National Himalayan Environment Institute, revealed concerning research indicating that the rate of glacier melt in the Himalayas has increased two to three times between 1985 and 2000. He further stated that approximately 440 billion tons of ice have melted in the region over the past 40 years, raising alarm among scientists and highlighting the urgent need for environmental action.

Over the past year, more than 28,000 pilgrims have visited the Himalayan regions for the Adi Kailash and Kailash mansarovar darshan, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down.

However, scientists are sounding alarms regarding the environmental impact of this influx. According to experts, human interference in the Himalayan areas is a significant cause of environmental imbalance.