Balasaheb would be sad to see his son deviate from his ideology for power: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

KATOL: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday attacked Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray, saying the late Bal Thackeray would be sad to see his son deviate from his ideology for the sake of power.

Chouhan was addressing a rally here to seek votes for BJP candidate Charansingh Thakur ahead of the November 20 assembly elections. Thakur is pitted against sitting MLA Anil Deshmukh's son Salil Deshmukh, who is contesting as the NCP (SP) nominee.

“I pay tributes to (late) Balasaheb. But wherever he is today, he would be extremely sad to see his son deviate from his ideology for the sake of power,” said the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

The BJP on several occasions has attacked Uddhav, who earlier headed the undivided Shiv Sena, for siding with the Congress to become a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, saying his father was staunchly opposed to the Grand Old Party.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was serving the nation during the COVID pandemic, Uddhav didn't even step out of his bungalow, Chouhan claimed.