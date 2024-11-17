India’s first long-range hypersonic missile flight trials successful

NEW DELHI: India achieved a significant milestone in missile technology with the successful flight trial of its first long-range hypersonic missile, conducted on Saturday night. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) launched the missile from a mobile ground-based launcher at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha, around 6.55 pm.
This is the first time DRDO has conducted a maiden experimental trial of an indigenously designed and developed missile during night hours. The hypersonic missile has been engineered to carry various payloads over ranges exceeding 1,500 km. It blasted off from a canister and travelled along a predesignated trajectory, achieving remarkable success in its maiden attempt.
The missile was tracked by various range systems deployed across multiple domains, and data obtained from down-range ship stations confirmed successful terminal manoeuvres and impact with high precision. Defence sources noted that the missile validated all its subsystems, covering approximately 1,400 km and exhibiting excellent terminal manoeuvres.
Indigenously developed by laboratories under the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex in Hyderabad, along with other DRDO facilities and industry partners, the missile represents a significant leap in India's defence capabilities.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), hailed the flight trial as a “historic achievement”, stating, “It has positioned India among a select group of nations possessing such critical and advanced military technologies.” He also extended his congratulations to DRDO, the Armed Forces, and the industry for their collective efforts.
Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, commended the team for their contributions to the mission’s success. "The mission was excellent as the missile covered around 1,400 km in its first attempt, validating all its subsystems and showing fantastic terminal manoeuvres," he said.
The hypersonic missile is capable of travelling at speeds exceeding Mach 5 (five times the speed of sound, or roughly 6,200 km per hour). Its extreme speed, manoeuvrability, and ability to fly at lower altitudes make it harder to detect and intercept than traditional ballistic missiles.
Hypersonic technology enables platforms to travel at speeds surpassing six times the speed of sound, offering both civil and military applications. It significantly strengthens India's nuclear deterrence and could render conventional Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) systems obsolete.
India had previously tested the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) in September 2020, achieving a speed of Mach 6. Additionally, the canister-based tactical ballistic missile Shaurya can travel at a speed of Mach 7.
However, this newly tested hypersonic missile marks a significant milestone in the country’s strategic deterrence capabilities, placing India among a select group of four nations, including the United States, Russia, and China.
The flight trial underscores India's growing prowess in cutting-edge defence technologies, solidifying its position as a global leader in military innovation.