India’s first long-range hypersonic missile flight trials successful

NEW DELHI: India achieved a significant milestone in missile technology with the successful flight trial of its first long-range hypersonic missile, conducted on Saturday night. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) launched the missile from a mobile ground-based launcher at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha, around 6.55 pm.

This is the first time DRDO has conducted a maiden experimental trial of an indigenously designed and developed missile during night hours. The hypersonic missile has been engineered to carry various payloads over ranges exceeding 1,500 km. It blasted off from a canister and travelled along a predesignated trajectory, achieving remarkable success in its maiden attempt.

The missile was tracked by various range systems deployed across multiple domains, and data obtained from down-range ship stations confirmed successful terminal manoeuvres and impact with high precision. Defence sources noted that the missile validated all its subsystems, covering approximately 1,400 km and exhibiting excellent terminal manoeuvres.

Indigenously developed by laboratories under the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex in Hyderabad, along with other DRDO facilities and industry partners, the missile represents a significant leap in India's defence capabilities.