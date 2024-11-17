Nation

Kingpin of 'highway robbers' gang held in Punjab's Mohali

A pistol and five cartridges have been recovered from the accused identified as Satpreet Singh alias Satti, they said.
Kingpin of 'highway robbers' gang held in Punjab's Mohali
(Photo | DGP Punjab Police, X)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

CHANDIGARH: The kingpin of a highway robbers gang was arrested following a brief exchange of fire near Lehli village in Punjab's Mohali, police said on Sunday.

A pistol and five cartridges have been recovered from the accused identified as Satpreet Singh alias Satti, they said.

"In a major breakthrough, SAS Nagar Police apprehended Satpreet Singh alias Satti, the kingpin of a highway robbers gang, after a brief exchange of fire near Lehli village," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

The gang targeted vehicles on the Ambala-Dera Bassi Highway and was involved in multiple armed robberies across Punjab and Haryana.

The gang was also involved in two late-night robberies on November 3 and 10, where they snatched cash, mobile phones, and gold ornaments at gunpoint, he said.

"Investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest his associates," Yadav said.

Mohali
Satpreet Singh alias Satti

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com