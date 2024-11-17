MP CM Mohan Yadav announces sports stadiums in all districts under 'One District One Sports Complex' initiative

BHOPAL: Eyeing to make it big in the world of sports, Madhya Pradesh is working at having multi-facility sports stadiums in all its districts in the times to come.

Making a significant announcement in this regard, the state’s CM Dr Mohan Yadav (who was a competitive wrestler in his young days) said on Sunday,

“The state government will build sports stadiums in all the districts under One District One Sports Complex and there is a plan to build sports stadiums in all blocks later under the Chief Minister Sports Infrastructure Scheme.”

Joining through virtual mode from Delhi, the Bhoomi Pujan of synthetic athletic track in Dewas district of western MP, the CM further said that the adjoining districts of Dewas, Ujjain and Indore in Malwa region, are being rendered proper connectivity for being developed as a mega metropolis.

Notably, 114 sports infrastructure (stadiums/sports complexes/indoor halls) have been constructed by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department in Madhya Pradesh, and 30 sports infrastructures are under construction.

A total of eight synthetic athletic tracks have been built in the state. The ninth synthetic athletic track is being set up at Kushabhau Thackeray Stadium in Dewas. Apart from this, three more athletic tracks have also been approved in Indore, Ratlam, and Chhatarpur. As many as 12 synthetic hockey turfs have been established by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department in the state and six synthetic hockey turfs are under the process of being laid.

Yadav said that sports infrastructure is continuously developing in the state. With the gift of synthetic athletic track being given to Dewas, players will get more opportunities to hone their talent. Efforts will continue to expand sports facilities in Dewas.

The synthetic athletic track costing Rs 9.18 crore will come up at the Kushabhau Thackeray Stadium of Dewas, which is spread across 10 acres of land. The stadium has four synthetic courts for badminton, two courts for basketball, a 25-meter swimming pool, an open gym, and softball and chess games, besides imparting training for women's self-defence.

A synthetic athletic track is being set up in the stadium by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, in which a 400-meter synthetic athletic track and eight lane facility will be available. Gym equipment worth Rs 26 lakh will also be provided for the fitness of the players.