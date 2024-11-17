PM Modi receives Nigeria's second-highest national award

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has been conferred with the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger Award by Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday.
"I am honoured to be conferred with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger Award. I accept it with great humility and dedicate it to the people of India and also India-Nigeria friendship. We have strategic partnership with Nigeria which will get bolstered,’’ said PM Modi.
India and Nigeria are two vibrant and dynamic democratics and both countries are diverse, PM Modi added.
This was the 17th international award conferred on Modi by a country.
"Last year President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu came to India for G20 Summit. Today we have discussed bilateral issues which includes security, agriculture, energy, culture. Nigeria is a close and trusted partner of India. 60000 people of Indian origin live in Nigeria and are a binding factor between our two nations,’’ PM Modi added.
Meanwhile, the two leaders had a restricted meeting which was followed by delegation-level talks. President Tinubu thanked PM Modi for sending medicines and relief assistance during the recent floods.
The two leaders also discussed enhancing defence and security cooperation. They reaffirmed their commitment to jointly fight terrorism, piracy and radicalisation.
President Tinubu acknowledged India’s efforts to amplify the concerns of the developing countries through the Voice of the Global South Summits.
Three Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) were signed which included one on cultural exchange programme, Customs Cooperation and Survey Cooperation.
This visit is the first by an Indian prime minister to Nigeria in 17 years. Modi is in Nigeria on the first leg of his three-nation visit at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
On his arrival in Nigeria on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi was warmly welcomed by Minister for Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who presented him with the 'Key to the City' of Abuja.
From Abuja, Modi will travel to Brazil to attend the G20 summit. His last destination will be Guyana.
