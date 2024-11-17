PM Modi receives Nigeria's second-highest national award

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has been conferred with the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger Award by Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday.

"I am honoured to be conferred with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger Award. I accept it with great humility and dedicate it to the people of India and also India-Nigeria friendship. We have strategic partnership with Nigeria which will get bolstered,’’ said PM Modi.

India and Nigeria are two vibrant and dynamic democratics and both countries are diverse, PM Modi added.