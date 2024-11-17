Tharoor wrote to Musk over stagnant X follower count, received lawyer's reply denying issue

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday raised questions over his followers on X remaining almost the same for four years and said there is clearly something wrong that the people in charge of the microblogging website in India do not care about.

Tharoor, who is among the most-followed politicians in India, also said he had earlier written to X owner Elon Musk flagging the issue and in turn received a reply from a lawyer "flatly denying there was a problem".

Tharoor's remarks came in response to a post by an X user who said, "Who can tell us, @elonmusk, why, despite being tremendously liked by people across various lines, Dr.@ShashiTharoor's @X followers remain stuck at 8.4M?"

Reacting to the post, Tharoor said, "Good question. This has been the case for four years! A source at the old Twitter India told me there was a problem he couldn't understand: he had reviewed my daily statistics over six months, and found a strange pattern my followers went up by over 1,000 a day, about 60-70 "unfollowed" me each day, but my overall followers total wouldn't budge above 8.495 million."

"He thought it was an algorithm glitch. Since my account is never 'suggested' for anyone to follow, and many of my followers complain about not receiving most of my posts on their timeline, I wondered if I had been 'shadow-banned'. (My source has since left @X)," he said.