4 engineers suspended for shifting Scindia statue in ‘objectionable manner’

BHOPAL: Four engineers were suspended over shifting of the statue of former union minister late Madhavrao Scindia in an “objectionable manner” in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district, officials said.

A video of the statue being shifted with the help of an earthmoving machine, with a noose tied around the statue’s neck, emerged on social media, on Saturday evening.

According to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials, construction work of NH 30 Katni-Bypass Road is underway. The statue of Madhavrao Scindia, father of union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, was already installed there and permission was obtained to move it to a new identified place to carry out the work.