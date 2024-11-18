Akhilesh Yadav says UP bypolls fight between Baba Saheb and 'Baba'

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls are a fight between those who believe in Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar and those who believe in "Baba", alluding to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"This is a fight between those who believe in Baba Saheb and those who believe in 'Baba'. On one side are those who make and protect the Constitution; on the other side are those who destroy it," Yadav said in a post on X in Hindi.

"So far, the Constitution has protected the PDA; now the PDA will protect the Constitution! Proclaim Unity. Jai Samvidhan, Jai PDA!," he added.