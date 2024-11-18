Anti-Maoist Hawk Force jawan critically injured in Maoist encounter in MP's Balaghat jungles

BHOPAL: Continued anti-Maoists operations of Madhya Pradesh police in Maoists-infested jungles of Balaghat district suffered a jolt on Sunday, after a frontline jawan of the state police’s Hawk Force, was critically wounded in exchange of fire with the outlaws.

The anti-Maoist special Hawk Force’s special operations group (SOG) jawan identified as Shiv Kumar Sharma (a native of Morena district) was hit by a bullet fired by the outlaws in the Kundal jungles under Songuda police outpost in Balaghat district on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened when the Hawk Force teams were on aggressive combing operations in the jungles leading to an exchange of fire with the outlaws. With the outlaws being on a higher and better vantage point, they were in a better firing position, which saw the bullet fired by them piercing into the head of the Hawk Force jawan.

Sharma was rushed by road to a hospital in the adjoining Gondia district of Maharashtra, where he is currently stable at the ICU.

The entire top brass of the MP police, include the DGP Sudhir Saxena, the ADG-Intelligence Yogesh Deshmukh and IG- law and order and anti-naxal operations Anshuman Singh flew from Bhopal to Balaghat on directions by the MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav on Monday.