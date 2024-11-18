BJP councilor accused of rape, blackmail suspended; goes into hiding

BJP councilor Dipu Prajapati allegedly threatened and raped a married woman after obtaining her contact details under false pretences. According to the victim, Prajapati first called her, making inappropriate remarks and claiming to have her husband's video. When she hung up, he called again at night, threatening to share their phone conversations with her husband if she didn’t comply.

Around midnight, Prajapati reportedly visited her home, threatened her family’s safety, and raped her. Fearful for her husband and children, the woman initially remained silent about the incident.

On November 16, 2024, around 11:30 p.m., BJP councilor Prajapati allegedly approached a married woman, gesturing for her to call him while passing her house. When she ignored him, he called her directly, stating he would visit her home shortly, despite her refusal.

Fearing for her safety, the woman briefly went to her parents' house and returned home by 9 p.m. Later, around 10 p.m., while her husband and children were out buying ice cream, Prajapati allegedly entered her home and raped her. The husband returned during the incident and caught Prajapati red-handed, leading to a commotion that drew neighbours to the scene.

Following the alleged assault by BJP councilor Prajapati, his brothers and associates armed with sticks and pipes attacked the victim's family. CCTV footage of the violent clash has surfaced, showing the altercation.

During the scuffle, Prajapati was injured by the victim's family and neighbours. After receiving first aid at a nearby hospital, he went into hiding.

“We have registered the victim's complaint and initiated an investigation. While the main accused, Deepu Prajapati, remains at large, we have detained two of his associates involved in the altercation and are questioning them,” stated Police Inspector V.D. Jhala of Anand Town Police Station.

The BJP swiftly suspended councilor Dipubhai Gordhanbhai Prajapati after serious allegations led to a police complaint. Anand District BJP President Rajesh Patel, in a letter, cited the case as damaging to the party's dignity and confirmed the suspension on State President C.R. Patil's orders.