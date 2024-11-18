Chhattisgarh to paint horns of stray cattle to minimise road accidents at night

RAIPUR: There is no apparent respite from road accidents and consequent fatalities caused by stray cattle wandering onto traffic routes, main roads and state highways in Chhattisgarh.

Over the past two-year-and-a-halfs, there have been 308 accidents, 231 casualties and 64 injuries across the state. The number of deaths (231) remains far higher than the casualties of civilians at 115 owing to Maoists’ violence in the conflict-ridden region of Bastar since January 2022.

State authorities have been told to paint the cattle horns to prevent road accidents on the main routes of the capital. The move is expected to be a valuable step in alerting drivers on the roads. Stray cattle have become a recurrent cause of road accidents, particularly during the night when spotting them becomes difficult at times.