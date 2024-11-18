Creating a record: Over 65 lakh digital life certificates issued for pensioners

NEW DELHI: In a move to promote digital empowerment among pensioners, a record number of more than 65 lakh digital life certificates (DLC) have been issued so far, including 31.5 lakh generated by Central government employees, between November 1 and 15 during the ongoing DLC 3.0 campaign, officials said.

DLC is a biometric-enabled digital service for pensioners. Pensioners of Central or state government, EPFO or any other government organisation whose pension disbursing agency is live for DLC can take benefit of this facility.