Delhi's pollution crisis: Why Bengaluru and Chennai have 'good' air quality

The air quality in Delhi has been a major topic of discussion for some time now. The rapid deterioration of the city's air is a clear indication of broader changes in the global climate.

As of Monday, Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) worsened to the 'severe plus' category with the city recording an AQI of 484.

Meanwhile, the situation was notably different in southern cities. While the national capital struggled to breathe, Chennai and Bangalore recorded much better air quality, according to a report by Times Now.

As of November 15, Chennai's AQI was 45 ('Good') and Bengaluru's AQI was 50 ('Good'), according to CPCB data. Why is this the case?

Bengaluru benefits from several factors that help maintain clean air. The city is rich in greenery, with parks, gardens, and tree-lined streets that absorb pollutants. Its weather also plays a role - winds and frequent rainfall help disperse pollutants, improving air quality.

Additionally, Bengaluru's economy is driven by IT and services, rather than heavy industry, leading to fewer emissions. The city's focus on expanding green spaces and promoting public transport has further helped reduce pollution.

Chennai’s clean air is due to different reasons. Coastal winds help clear the air, and the city has less industrial activity, which reduces pollution levels.