Ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh seriously injured after stones thrown at his car

NAGPUR: Former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured after stones were hurled at his car in Nagpur district on Monday night, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 pm when Deshmukh was returning to Katol after attending a meeting in Narkhed village.

Some unidentified persons threw stones at Deshmukh's car near Belphata on the Jalalkheda Road near Katol.

Deshmukh, who sustained injuries during the attack, was immediately rushed to the Katol Civil Hospital, police said.

Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police, Harssh Poddar, confirmed the incident.

He said senior officers were rushed to the spot.

"An investigation has begun. Police are trying to identify those responsible for the attack," he said.

The NCP condemned the attack and said its is an example of the "complete failure of law and order" in the state.

"...Democracy is being destroyed. An example of this came out today in the form of a cowardly attack on Anil Deshmukh, the former home minister of the state and the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party while returning home from an election meet," the NCP wrote in a post on X along with a video showing Deshmukh with blood dripping from an injury on his head.