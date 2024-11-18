Firing at house of independent candidate from Maharashtra's Jalgaon; no casualty reported

MUMBAI: Ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, an unidentified person allegedly opened fire at the residence of an independent candidate in Jalgaon city on Monday, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said, adding that efforts were on to identify and nab the culprit.

The shooter allegedly fired three rounds at the house of independent candidate Sheikh Ahmed Hussain Gulam Hussain located at Shera Naka, a Jalgaon police official said.