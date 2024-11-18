Foxconn's recruitment shake-up? No more age, gender, or marital status in job ads

The Taiwan-based Foxconn, a key supplier of Apple products in India, has instructed its hiring agents to remove age, gender, and marital status criteria from job ads for iPhone assembly workers.

The company has also asked agents to exclude Foxconn’s name from the advertisements, according to a Reuters report.

A Reuters investigation published on June 25 revealed that Foxconn had been excluding married women from jobs at its primary iPhone assembly plant in India. However, the company relaxed this policy during peak production periods.

Foxconn, which employs thousands of women at its iPhone factory near Chennai, outsources the recruitment of assembly-line workers to third-party vendors. These vendors are responsible for sourcing and screening candidates, who are then interviewed and selected by Foxconn.

During its investigation, Reuters examined job ads posted by third-party vendors on behalf of Foxconn, between January 2023 and May 2024. The ads stated that “only unmarried women between the ages of 18 and 32 were eligible” for smartphone assembly roles, a practice that violated both Apple’s and Foxconn’s anti-discrimination policies.