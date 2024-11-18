Haryana government withdraws Organised Crime Control Bill, 2023

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Monday withdrew the Organised Crime Control Bill, 2023, after "certain discrepancies" were pointed out by the Centre.

Resolutions were moved in the House by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to withdraw this and another bill.

In March last year, the Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2023, which sought to prevent and control criminal activity by organised syndicates or gangs, was passed by the state Assembly.

The bill had been reintroduced after the government made certain changes.

Earlier, the government had withdrawn the Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2020, after the Centre pointed out "certain discrepancies."

At that time, certain provisions of the withdrawn bill were found to conflict with provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act.

The 2019 version of the bill had also been withdrawn following observations on certain provisions.

After being passed by the assembly, the 2023 version of the bill was sent to the governor, who reserved it for the President's assent under Article 201 of the Constitution.

The Bill was then forwarded to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).