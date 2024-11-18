Indian Coast Guard to host India's largest maritime rescue exercise

NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is gearing up to host India's largest National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX-24) which will have a major gathering of international representatives.

The plan is to hold it alongside the 22nd National Maritime Search and Rescue (NMSAR) Board Meeting at Kochi, Kerala on 28-29 November. The ICG on Monday said, "The two-day event will feature the largest ever real-time simulations aimed at honing the skills required for effective Search and Rescue (SAR) operations, collaborative efforts among regional and international maritime stakeholders." This gathering of maritime expertise will not only enhance SAR capabilities but also strengthen SAR linkages with the participation of more than 40 international observers from partner nations.

The event, themed 'Enhancing SAR Capabilities through Regional Collaboration', is set to redefine maritime safety standards across the region and beyond. It "will underscore the essentials of global cooperation in safeguarding lives at sea and advancing maritime security standards."

As per the ICG, "SAREX-24 stands as a testament to India's burgeoning influence as a global leader in maritime security. As India ascends to the position of the world's third-largest economy. The exercise highlights India's proactive stance in fostering stronger regional coordination for maritime safety." This initiative demonstrates India's commitment to not only bolstering its own SAR capabilities but also contributing to global maritime safety standards. The event will showcase India's leadership in enhancing operational readiness and establishing stronger regional coordination in maritime safety, said the ICG.