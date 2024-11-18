India's population projected to reach 1.53 billion by 2100: How can it leverage this growth?

India, which became the most populous country in the world in 2023, surpassing China, is projected to have a total population of 1.53 billion by 2100, according to estimates from the United Nations. With this population, India will remain the most populous country in the world, while China’s population, which has been on a declining trend since 2022, will shrink to just half of India’s, reaching 771 million by the end of this century.

The UN's population growth estimate projects the total world population to reach 10.4 billion by 2100, based on factors such as fertility rates, increasing life expectancy, and international migration across different countries. Alongside India and China, the countries expected to have the largest populations by the end of this century include Nigeria (540 million), Pakistan (490 million), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (110 million), the United States (390 million), Ethiopia (320 million), Indonesia (300 million), Tanzania (250 million), and Egypt (220 million).

While excessive population growth can negatively impact a country in various ways—such as resource shortages (food, water, and energy), rising prices, pressure on infrastructure and public services, inadequate provisions, and increased pollution and deforestation—a long-term growth vision and smart strategies can transform this challenge into a valuable demographic dividend.

Therefore, India's rapidly growing population presents both an opportunity and a challenge. To unlock the potential of its demographic dividend—where the working-age population expands faster than the dependent population—India must make strategic investments and reforms across several key areas.

The New Indian Express spoke with experts in fields such as social development, healthcare, education, and public infrastructure to gather their insights on how the country can leverage its growing population. Here's a summary of some key suggestions:

Invest in Education and Skill Development

The government should focus on improving the quality of primary, secondary, and higher education. A well-educated workforce is more productive and can drive innovation, says Dr V Premachandran, an education expert and former Research Faculty at National University of Singapore.

As the population grows, there is an increasing need for skill development programs to match the needs of evolving industries, especially in technology, manufacturing, healthcare, and services.

Encourage students to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields to create a workforce that can cater to future industries, such as AI, robotics, and clean energy.

Enhance Healthcare and Longevity

By improving access to quality healthcare, India can ensure that its workforce remains healthy, reducing the economic burden of illness.

Public health campaigns aimed at preventing diseases (such as diabetes, heart disease, and tuberculosis) will reduce long-term healthcare costs and improve life expectancy.

Addressing mental health issues through infrastructure, policies, and awareness will ensure that workers are not only physically healthy but mentally resilient.

Promote Job Creation and Economic Growth

By providing incentives, mentorship, and access to capital, India can foster a culture of entrepreneurship, which will create jobs and increase innovation.

Focus on diversifying the economy beyond agriculture and low-wage sectors. Expanding industries such as manufacturing, services (IT, finance, healthcare), renewable energy, and infrastructure will create higher-value jobs.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are significant job creators in India. Providing them with better access to finance, technology, and markets will help generate employment.

Infrastructural Development and Urbanisation

As the population grows, more people will move to urban areas. India must invest in urban infrastructure (housing, transport, sanitation) to accommodate the expanding urban population and ensure that cities become economic hubs.

Developing efficient public transportation systems and connectivity across cities will make it easier for people to access jobs, education, and healthcare.

Investing in building sustainable, technologically advanced cities with smart infrastructure that can cater to the needs of a growing population is another most important strategy that India should focus on, noted Dr. P H Kurian, former Revenue Secretary, and Chairman RERA, Kerala.

Promote Women’s Participation in the Workforce

Encouraging greater female participation in the workforce is essential. India has a relatively low female labor force participation rate compared to other countries, and improving this can significantly increase the productive workforce.

Implement policies that ensure equal pay, maternity benefits, childcare facilities, and career progression for women.

Technology and Innovation

India should continue to foster a digital economy, investing in digital infrastructure and internet access. This will ensure that young people in both urban and rural areas can access education, employment opportunities, and entrepreneurship resources.

India needs to focus on research and development (R&D) to drive innovation in sectors such as biotechnology, renewable energy, and information technology. A more innovation-driven economy will create high-skill jobs and attract global investments.

Agriculture and Rural development

Although India is rapidly urbanizing, a significant portion of the population still lives in rural areas. Modernising agriculture through technology, better irrigation, and access to markets will ensure that rural areas remain productive and reduce migration pressures on cities.

Improving rural infrastructure such as roads, electricity, and digital connectivity will provide rural populations with better access to opportunities, healthcare, and education.

Labor Market Flexibility and Reforms

Reforming labor laws to make hiring and firing processes more flexible can encourage companies to hire more workers, especially in the formal sector. Simplifying business regulations and improving ease of doing business will attract investment and create more jobs.

Creating a social security net for workers in the informal sector (which is still a significant portion of the labor market) will ensure that the growing working-age population has financial security and access to basic benefits like healthcare and retirement savings.

Promote Sustainable Development

With an increasingly large population, resource management becomes crucial. India should focus on building a green economy by promoting sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, and electric vehicles. A sustainable future ensures the long-term prosperity of the demographic dividend.

Adopting a circular economy approach can help India manage its natural resources more efficiently, reducing waste and creating new economic opportunities.

Improved Governance and Institutional Reforms

Strengthening local governance can ensure that policies are more responsive to the needs of regional populations, leading to more effective implementation of social and economic programs.

Tackling corruption and improving the efficiency of public institutions will lead to better allocation of resources for programs aimed at harnessing the demographic dividend.

Foreign Investment and Trade

By improving its business climate and easing regulations, India can attract more foreign investments, which will create jobs, improve technology transfer, and enhance the country’s industrial capacity.

Strengthening trade ties with emerging economies and developed countries alike will open up more markets for Indian goods and services, further driving economic growth and job creation.

Certainly, India's demographic dividend can become a powerful engine of economic growth if the right policies are implemented. However, this will require a long-term vision, with coordinated efforts from the government, private sector, and civil society. The focus should be on empowering the young workforce through education, healthcare, and jobs, while ensuring that all segments of society benefit from the country's growing economic potential.