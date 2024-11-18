MahaYuti’s Maha concern: Soyabean & cotton farmers

MUMBAI: Maharashtra’s Marathwada region is known for its rich cotton and soyabean yield. This year, things are different. Excess rain led to a drastic fall in the output and the prices.

“This season I expected around 10 quintal of the crop in my five-acre land, which could have fetched me a price of at least `6,000 per quintal,” says Ramesh Shinde, a farmer in Beed, known for its tranquil rivers and lush landscapes.

The soya yield went down from 8 quintal per acre last year to 4 quintal per acre this year. The market price crashed from Rs 6,000 per quintal to Rs 3,500 — below the government support price of Rs 4,800 per quintal. “The government should tell me how to live with this income,” said Shinde.