Omar in talks with Centre over status

SRINAGAR: As the Congress is facing BJP fire on Article 370 during the poll campaign in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is engaging with the Centre after the J&K Assembly passed a resolution on restoration of J&K’s special status and constitutional guarantees.

Abdullah, who heads the National Conference-led government in Jammu and Kashmir, camped in New Delhi last week for key meetings. During his stay, Omar met President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman, and Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

His visit to New Delhi and his key meetings took place immediately after the Assembly passed resolution on restoration of J&K’s special status and constitutional guarantees. The resolution was passed in J&K Assembly by voice vote amid protest by BJP members.