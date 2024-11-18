PM Modi highlights India's success at poverty alleviation at G20 Summit in Rio de Janerio

NEW DELHI: Over 800 million people in India are given free food grains said Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, while sharing India's success stories during the G20 session on `Social Inclusion and the Fight Against Hunger and Poverty, in Rio on Monday.

"Over the last 10 years we have lifted 250 million people out of poverty, 550 million people are benefiting from the world’s biggest health insurance scheme and 60 million senior citizens, over the age of 70, will also be able to benefit from free health insurance,'' said PM Modi who said that India has focused on inclusive development, women led development, and youth power.

Under women-led development and social inclusion, over 300 million women micro-entrepreneurs have been linked to banks and given access to credit.

"Under the world’s largest crop insurance scheme, over 40 million farmers have received benefits worth USD 20 billion. Under the farmer's scheme, assistance worth over USD 40 billion has been given to 110 million farmers, besides, institutional credit worth USD 300 billion is being given to farmers. India is not only ensuring food security but also focusing on nutrition,'' he added giving the examples of Mid Day meal schemes for school-going children.

PM Modi while congratulating Brazilian President Lula da Silva said that the people-centric decisions taken at the G20 Summit in New Delhi has been taken forward under Brazil's presidency.

India is also contributing to global food security and has provided humanitarian assistance to Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe, recently.

"The main reason for our success is our approach - ‘back to basics’ and ‘march to the future’. We have focused not only on natural farming and organic farming but also on new technologies and also on sustainable agriculture, protection of the environment, nutrition and food security by promoting Sri Ann or millets,'' said PM Modi adding that India has developed over 2000 climate-resilient crop varieties and have started the ‘Digital Agriculture Mission’.