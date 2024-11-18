Power Games | DDCA Elections: BJP asks Rohan, Pravesh to keep noise low

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) elections are here again, with nominations set to begin on November 18. Rohan Jaitley, who defeated Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh in the last election for the post of DDCA President, will now face Trinamool Congress MP and former member of India’s World Cup-winning cricket team, Kirti Azad.

The DDCA elections are among the most bitterly contested in the country, with political lines often blurred as members of the same party turn against each other in this no-holds-barred battle. Jaitley’s fiercest opponents within the association are Siddarth Verma, son of former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, who won the DDCA secretaryship in the last election, and Pravesh Verma, the former West Delhi BJP MP.