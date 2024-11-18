Punjab farmers to march towards Delhi on December 6 from Shambhu border

CHANDIGARH: Punjab farmers have announced to march towards Delhi on December 6 from the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) if the Union Government refuses to respond to their demands including a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and other key issues.

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) announced that farmers will march towards Delhi on December 6 in batches from the Shambhu border to press the Centre to accept their various demands.

Slamming the Centre for not holding any talks with the farmers to discuss their demands Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said after a long wait, they have decided to head towards Delhi. "We will move towards Delhi on December 6. We have been left with no option. We waited peacefully for the government for nine months. But now we will head towards Delhi," he said.

Tejveer Singh of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said that they have been camping at the two border points for 280 days and the Centre has not held any talks with them since February 18.