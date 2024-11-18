Punjab reports season's highest stubble burning cases as Haryana AQI touches 'severe' levels

CHANDIGARH: The highest number of stubble burning cases in this season, at 1,251 incidents, were reported in Punjab on Monday increasing the total number of reported cases this year to 9.655, according to data by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PCCB).
The Air Quality Index (AQI) level in the state was in the 'Poor’ category, while in Haryana five towns were in the 'Severe’ category and six places in the 'Very Poor’ category.
Of the total 1,251 incidents reported on Monday, 247 cases were in Muktsar district followed by 149 in Moga, 130 incidents of stubble-burning were in Ferozepur, 129 in Bathinda, 94 in Fazilka, 88 in Faridkot, 77 in Tarn Taran and 73 in Sangrur. Ludhiana had 52 cases, Barnala 42 incidents, 40 in Mansa and Amritsar had 36 reported cases and Marelkotla had 34. Meanwhile on Sunday, 404 stubble burning cases were reported across the state, of which 74 new cases were from Ferozepur and 70 in Bathinda.
An environmental compensation of Rs 1.35 crore had been imposed for 3,943 cases till November 15. As per the central pollution control board, the AQI levels of both Amritsar and Jalandhar around 7.30 pm were 241 in the 'Poor' category. Khanna was 143 in the 'Moderate' category and Ludhiana, Patiala and Rupnagar all three were at 262 and Mandi Gobindgarh was 213 - all in the 'Poor' category.
While the AQI level of Chandigarh was 270 at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) in Sector 22, the AQI at around 7.30 pm on Monday was at 250 and that at CAAQMS Sector 53 was recorded at 240 and at the Sector 25 station it was 270.
In Haryana the Air Quality Index at Gurugram was 494, Dharuhera was 447, Bahadurgarh was 443, Faridabad was 432 and Bhiwani 405, all in the 'Severe’ category. While Jind was 387, Fatehabad was 383, Kaithal was 354, Karnal was 348, Palwal was 327, Narnaul was 320 - in the 'Very Poor’ category.
Kurukshetra's AQI was 298, Mandikhera was at 293, Hisar at 281, Charkhi Dadri at 226 - all in the 'Poor' category. Only two places - Ambala and Panchkula - were in the 'Moderate’ category.
In response to worsening air pollution, the Nuh Administration has declared holidays for schools up to class 5 from November 18 to November 22, according to an official order. As per the order from the office of the District Elementary Education Officer of Nuh, the holiday has been declared in all government, semi-government, and private schools in the Nuh district of Haryana.
Sources pointed out that the PPCB is under scrutiny and facing allegations of under-reporting of farm fire incidents. The scientists monitoring the farm fires claimed that many farmers were setting paddy residue on fire post afternoon, dodging the satellite. While the pollution control board claimed have brought down farm fires by 70 per cent than previous years, farmers could be seen evading the satellite by setting the paddy residue on fire post 3 pm.