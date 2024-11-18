Punjab reports season's highest stubble burning cases as Haryana AQI touches 'severe' levels

CHANDIGARH: The highest number of stubble burning cases in this season, at 1,251 incidents, were reported in Punjab on Monday increasing the total number of reported cases this year to 9.655, according to data by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PCCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) level in the state was in the 'Poor’ category, while in Haryana five towns were in the 'Severe’ category and six places in the 'Very Poor’ category.

Of the total 1,251 incidents reported on Monday, 247 cases were in Muktsar district followed by 149 in Moga, 130 incidents of stubble-burning were in Ferozepur, 129 in Bathinda, 94 in Fazilka, 88 in Faridkot, 77 in Tarn Taran and 73 in Sangrur. Ludhiana had 52 cases, Barnala 42 incidents, 40 in Mansa and Amritsar had 36 reported cases and Marelkotla had 34. Meanwhile on Sunday, 404 stubble burning cases were reported across the state, of which 74 new cases were from Ferozepur and 70 in Bathinda.

An environmental compensation of Rs 1.35 crore had been imposed for 3,943 cases till November 15. As per the central pollution control board, the AQI levels of both Amritsar and Jalandhar around 7.30 pm were 241 in the 'Poor' category. Khanna was 143 in the 'Moderate' category and Ludhiana, Patiala and Rupnagar all three were at 262 and Mandi Gobindgarh was 213 - all in the 'Poor' category.

While the AQI level of Chandigarh was 270 at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) in Sector 22, the AQI at around 7.30 pm on Monday was at 250 and that at CAAQMS Sector 53 was recorded at 240 and at the Sector 25 station it was 270.