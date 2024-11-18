Raipur Diary | New state industrial policy launched

Chhattisgarh has introduced a new Industrial Development Policy 2024-30, featuring many firsts and innovative-driven proposals aimed at driving economic growth, generating employment and fostering sustainable industrial development. There are specific exemptions earmarked for women entrepreneurs, surrendered Maoists, members of the third gender, Agniveer soldiers and entrepreneurs from SC/ST, offering them pathways to public and private sector employment. The thrust sectors have been divided into incentivise high growth sectors, service sectors, general sectors and core sectors.
PHDCCI gets new chairman in the state
The PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industries (PHDCCI), which has been working as a catalyst for promotion of Indian industry, trade and entrepreneurship for past 119 years, has appointed corporate leader Pradeep Tandon as the Chairman of its Chhattisgarh State Council. His role will focus on fostering progress, harmony, and integrated development within the region. The industry chamber works at the grassroots level with strong national and international linkages reaching out to over 1.5 lakh large, medium and small industries across multiple sectors to take the Indian economy to the next level.
Who will be the next Chief Secretary?
There is an increasing speculation that state BJP may follow the trend established by its recent governments in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, where the chief secretary (CS) were appointed from the IAS officers posted with the Centres. In Chhattisgarh, rumours circulating in the power corridors suggest that the next CS might be a senior IAS officer who is on deputation in Delhi. Tenure of the present CS Amitabh Jain of 1989-batch ends on June 2025. It remains to be seen if Amit Agrawal (1993-batch) from Delhi will replace Jain or the two other senior most bureaucrats Renu Pillai (1991-batch) or Subrat Sahu (1992-batch), both posted in the state.
Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh
ejaz@newindianexpress.com