Raipur Diary | New state industrial policy launched

Chhattisgarh has introduced a new Industrial Development Policy 2024-30, featuring many firsts and innovative-driven proposals aimed at driving economic growth, generating employment and fostering sustainable industrial development. There are specific exemptions earmarked for women entrepreneurs, surrendered Maoists, members of the third gender, Agniveer soldiers and entrepreneurs from SC/ST, offering them pathways to public and private sector employment. The thrust sectors have been divided into incentivise high growth sectors, service sectors, general sectors and core sectors.

PHDCCI gets new chairman in the state

The PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industries (PHDCCI), which has been working as a catalyst for promotion of Indian industry, trade and entrepreneurship for past 119 years, has appointed corporate leader Pradeep Tandon as the Chairman of its Chhattisgarh State Council. His role will focus on fostering progress, harmony, and integrated development within the region. The industry chamber works at the grassroots level with strong national and international linkages reaching out to over 1.5 lakh large, medium and small industries across multiple sectors to take the Indian economy to the next level.