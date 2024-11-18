Rajasthan government forms review committee to revamp school curriculum, address historical narratives

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has announced a major initiative to recast the state’s school curriculum by forming a special review committee.

This decision follows a statement from State Education Minister Madan Dilawar, who highlighted the need to eliminate “undesirable and inappropriate subjects” from the syllabus and align the curriculum with contemporary needs and the national ethos.

Minister Dilawar emphasised the importance of crafting a curriculum that reflects the spirit of the nation and addresses modern educational requirements. Acting on his directive, the state’s school education department has begun the review process, intending to identify and address gaps in the existing syllabus.

Known for his controversial remarks, Minister Dilawar had announced plans to add information about cows to the primary school syllabus in October. He had also said that schools should screen educational films on cows to enhance students' understanding.

"We will talk to scholars and experts and, if possible, will try to add information on cows in primary school books," he said.

Similarly, in September, Dilawar had said that any textbook depicting Mughal ruler Akbar as "great" would be burned. He had claimed that Akbar had looted the country for years and was a rapist and hence no one in textbooks in Rajasthan should call him a "great personality".