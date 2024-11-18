UK Minister for Indo-Pacific reiterates commitment to deepen partnership with India

NEW DELHI: In a bid to reiterate the UK’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations Catherine West, the UK’s Minister for the Indo-Pacific, reached India on Monday.

Climate, tech, health, education, and development are on the agenda to discuss here. The British High Commission (BHC) here, in its statement on Monday said, “During her two-day visit she will hold meetings with senior Indian ministers and officials and learn more about the unique living bridge both countries share.”

In her statement on her maiden visit Minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West termed India as a vital partner and said, “I am delighted to be visiting India for the first time as Minister for the Indo-Pacific. As one of the fastest growing economies in the world, India is a vital partner. My visit reaffirms the UK’s commitment to fostering deeper cooperation with India and to driving forward greater growth and prosperity for both our nations.”

Building upon the ambitions for the UK-India relationship set out by the Foreign Secretary in his visit in July, Minister West will continue to unlock the full potential of the UK-India partnership and drive forward greater growth for both countries.

David Lammy, UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, paid an official visit to India on July 24, 2024. During the visit, the UK Foreign Secretary had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also met with Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser.