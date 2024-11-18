Uttarakhand has 729 bird species across 13 districts

DEHRADUN: In a landmark event for the state, the two-day Uttarakhand Bird Census 2024 has successfully concluded, with bird watchers and nature enthusiasts reporting a total of 729 bird species across 13 districts.
According to an official of the state forest department, the impressive tally of 729 includes several rare and endangered species, showcasing the rich avian diversity of the state.
The two-day bird census, organised by the e-Bird organization in collaboration with the forest department and various other groups in Uttarakhand, concluded on Sunday.
According to official sources from the forest department, Nainital has been identified as the leading district for bird diversity in the state, boasting an impressive count of 251 species. Dehradun follows closely behind with 230 species, while Pauri Garhwal ranks third with 180 species.
Bird expert and forester Pradeep Saxena told this newspaper, “While the first-ever bird count in Uttarakhand may not provide an exact number of the various bird species in the state, a total of 2,504 birds from 77 species were counted at the Asan Barrage. Among these, the highest counts included 625 Ruddy Shelducks, 238 Indian Spot-billed Ducks, and 324 Eurasian Coots.”
“The endangered Wire-tailed Swallow, Plain Prinia, Grey Wagtail, and Booted Eagle were also observed, each in solitary numbers,” said the forester.
Saxena informed this newspaper that among the 17 bird species classified as endangered, several notable examples include the Pied Avocet, Red-wattled Lapwing, Spotted Dove, Rose-ringed Parakeet, Greater Coucal, and White-throated Kingfisher. These species are facing increasing threats to their populations, highlighting the urgent need for conservation efforts to protect their habitats and ensure their survival in the wild.
In a significant development during the Global Bird Count, the first-ever bird count in Uttarakhand, bird watcher Nitin Kumar Raghav shared his insights with this newspaper. “The programme primarily focused on identifying which species are located where,” he stated. “Understanding which bird species are declining in the hills, plains, or wetlands is crucial for bird conservation. This knowledge will enable us to undertake urgent conservation efforts in the future.”
Ankita Bhatt, a bird watcher, said, “During this count, we have gathered data on how many species of birds are present in the state, the locations where they were found, and their population sizes. This information will help us gain a better understanding of the diversity of birds in the region.”