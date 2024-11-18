Uttarakhand has 729 bird species across 13 districts

DEHRADUN: In a landmark event for the state, the two-day Uttarakhand Bird Census 2024 has successfully concluded, with bird watchers and nature enthusiasts reporting a total of 729 bird species across 13 districts.

According to an official of the state forest department, the impressive tally of 729 includes several rare and endangered species, showcasing the rich avian diversity of the state.

The two-day bird census, organised by the e-Bird organization in collaboration with the forest department and various other groups in Uttarakhand, concluded on Sunday.